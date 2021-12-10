The Christmas season isn’t always about giving gifts, twinkling lights and caroling.
It’s also about remembering those who are no longer here to celebrate with their loved ones. In particular, veterans who are interred at Mountain Home Cemetery, will receive an annual honor of wreaths being placed on their graves.
Wreaths Across America volunteers will gather Saturday at noon at the old cemetery to do just that after a brief ceremony to get the event started.
“With the ceremony prior to the wreath placement, there is a partial return toward some level of normal,” organizer Dave Carter said. “But regardless of the weather and any updated public health protocols in effect wreaths will be placed.”
Parking is available in the lots immediately outside of the cemetery gate. Due to safety concerns, vehicle access will be closed during the ceremony and wreath placement.
Carter asked that attendees assemble with social distancing in mind in front of the new Public Information Center building. There won’t be tents or chairs this year, but Carter said he hopes to have golf carts for visitors with ambulatory issues who wish to visit loved ones' graves during the wreath placement.
As usual, this is a rain, shine or snow event, so Carter urged everyone to “dress for the weather.”
As for why the wreath laying is such an important tradition to continue each year, Carter said veterans should always be remembered for their sacrifice.
“We should always remember that for veterans throughout our history, Christmas has often been spent far from home and their loved ones. Very often, soldiers spent Christmas in conditions like the winter of 1777 at Valley Forge, and those who fought at Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.
“Many died in places they had never heard of — in far-off jungles, desert sands and muddy trenches and frozen forests in Europe. They sacrificed their tomorrows so we could have today. After we place the wreaths, we will all go home and be safe and warm. They could not.”
There is a particular process volunteers follow when placing the wreath.
“Take your time. Please pause at each headstone and say that veteran's name out loud and thank them for their service before moving on. It is not a race to see how quickly we can place the wreaths. If there are not enough sponsored wreaths to honor every veteran at Mountain Home, we hope you will still take time to stop at headstones that do not have a wreath to say the veteran's name.
“Be respectful. Not only to each other, but we are guests of the cemetery, so please abide by all cemetery policies and remember that you are walking on sacred, hallowed grounds.”