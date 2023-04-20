JONESBOROUGH — Clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your out-of-date or unneeded prescription drugs to Boones Creek Christian Church Saturday.
This Drug Take Back Day event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to partner with Insight Alliance for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. This event is a great opportunity for everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in prescription drugs safely and anonymously.”
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free event that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.
Residents will pull into Boones Creek Christian Church’s parking lot, 2684 Boones Creek Road, to drop off their drugs.
There’s no need to remove the drugs from the original containers. WCSO deputies will destroy and dispose of the container and the medication, so those participating do not need to worry about personal information on bottles.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety and national security threat. This event reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
“While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence,” Sexton said. “The majority of those abusing prescription drugs get them from the medicine cabinets of family and friends. Plus, there’s always the danger of accidental overdose if you take the wrong medication or if you take an expired medication.”
Properly disposing of drugs at an event such as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day saves lives and protects the environment. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and then used or illegally sold. Flushing unused prescriptions down the toilet is shown to contaminate the water supply.
For more information regarding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday.
