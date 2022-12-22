JONESBOROUGH – A month of work paid off when Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators made two arrests involving the sale of fentanyl and heroin, the WCSO said Thursday in a news release.

Michael Sumner, 35, of Johnson City, and Robert Hipps, 35, of Johnson City, were apprehended Wednesday. Both men were charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance Distribution. Sumner is charged with Selling Schedule I Drugs.

