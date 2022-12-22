JONESBOROUGH – A month of work paid off when Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators made two arrests involving the sale of fentanyl and heroin, the WCSO said Thursday in a news release.
Michael Sumner, 35, of Johnson City, and Robert Hipps, 35, of Johnson City, were apprehended Wednesday. Both men were charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substance Distribution. Sumner is charged with Selling Schedule I Drugs.
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, his department began investigating a residence in the 2300 block of Watauga Road. In a renewed emphasis on the region’s drug crisis, a new division was formed. Investigators in the new division confirmed two purchases of narcotics from Sumner at the Watauga Road location, according to the news release. Sumner allegedly told those purchasing that the substance was approximately five grams of fentanyl. Hipps was present during one of the transactions, according to the WCSO news release.
“Due to the dangers posed to the community by fentanyl, we responded very quickly,” Sexton said. “We wanted to close out this investigation with a search warrant and arrest to keep fentanyl off the streets.”
Both Sumner and Hipps were apprehended by WCSO without incident and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. Sumner’s bond is set at $50,000. Hipps bond is set at $10,000.