Washington County Farm Bureau Women's Leadership is working with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Office to have a food drive to benefit local food pantries in Washington County.
The Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership program provides women with opportunities for growth and development to sharpen their skills and strengthen their ability to inspire change within the county.
Donations of nonperishable items or cash can be dropped off at any of Washington Counties Farm Bureau Insurance locations throughout the month of March. If interested in joining, or contributing to the food drive call Velma McKee at 423-753-2106.