Every day without a loved one lost in a tragic manner is a hard day, but holidays can hit even harder.
The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office and HOPE for Victims, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of homicide victims, coordinates the event each year.
The acronym HOPE stands for Help Others, Persevere, Encourage. The group formed two years ago, spearheaded by Joan Berry and LaVerne Craig, who both suffered the loss of a loved one at the hands of another person in a violent manner.
Last year the COVID pandemic prevented organizers from holding the event.
The Victims’ Wreath of Remembrance ceremony will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the George Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
“This time of year is especially hard on the families that have lost loved ones to violent crime,” Washington County Victim Witness Coordinator Rachel Schroder said. “We see this as an opportunity to give back to the families and show them that we are thinking of them not only throughout the year but especially during the holidays.”
The ceremony is generally brief and includes a time for family members to place an ornament decorated with their loved one on the tree. All victims and victim’s families in the four-county district — Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson — are invited to this event.
Schroder and victim witness coordinators from the other counties in the district — Jill Luster in Unicoi, Erica Welch and Brittney Price in Carter county — work with victims of violent crimes and their families as their case makes its way through the criminal justice system.
“This event gives all the families of violent crimes to honor their loved one,” Schroder said.
Ornaments for the tree are brought by the victims family and decorated in whatever manner they choose. In the past, ornaments have been provided, but this year families are asked to bring their own.
“The ornaments are brought from the family members of victims and they are often a representation of what that victim meant to their family. The victims’ family members will place their ornaments on the wreath.
“As sad as it is, this event continues to grow every year. We have gone from one wreath to two wreaths which is sad and heartbreaking,” Schroder said.
The public is also invited to attend the event to honor a victim of a violent crime.