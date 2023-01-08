Tybre Faw

Tybre Faw received national recognition for his friendship with the late Civil Rights activist John Lewis. This friendship has opened many doors for Tybre to continue his own activism.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Many people may recognize the name Tybre Faw from national headlines and news stories, but activism is only one part of this young man’s life.

Tybre Faw — a young boy from Johnson City — gained national recognition after he met the late civil rights activist John Lewis in 2018 and began a close friendship that lasted up until the congressman’s death in the summer of 2020. That moment — which was in many ways a pivotal point in Tybre’s life — stems back to a love of history that was instilled in him by his grandma Leigh, a retired history teacher, and his third grade music teacher who put together a school play in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tybre Faw

Tybre Faw plays on the offensive line for the Science Hill High School football team.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.