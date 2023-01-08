Many people may recognize the name Tybre Faw from national headlines and news stories, but activism is only one part of this young man’s life.
Tybre Faw — a young boy from Johnson City — gained national recognition after he met the late civil rights activist John Lewis in 2018 and began a close friendship that lasted up until the congressman’s death in the summer of 2020. That moment — which was in many ways a pivotal point in Tybre’s life — stems back to a love of history that was instilled in him by his grandma Leigh, a retired history teacher, and his third grade music teacher who put together a school play in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
According to his grandma Lauren, after participating in that school play in third grade, Tybre could not get enough of history. She said from that moment on, he was constantly reading books about great figures like Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman and more. He was determined to meet and shake hands with the great activist John Lewis after learning about his work during the civil rights movement and his close friendship with King.
When he was just 9 years old, Tybre picked up the phone and called Lewis’ office, asking to make an appointment to go down to Atlanta, Georgia, and shake the congressman’s hand. Although he was not able to actually meet the civil rights legend until 2018 when they were both participating in the Faith and Politics annual march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the friendship that resulted has continued to bring new and exciting opportunities Tybre’s way.
Because of his friendship with Lewis, Tybre has been invited to speak at numerous political and civil rights events, book festivals and even the christening event for a fleet of ships named after the late Congressman Lewis. The weight and privilege of these opportunities has not been lost on Tybre, and he continues to remain humble both in and out of the political spotlight.
Outside of activism
Tybre has lived in Johnson City his whole life, living at home with his mother and spending time with his grandmothers, Leigh and Lauren, who he affectionately calls Mimi and Meaner. Tybre and his grandmothers spend a lot of time together, traveling and chasing history across the country. He has seen numerous historic sites and monuments and has been invited to various events around the country where he is able to be a part of history in the making.
Of all of the places he has been, Tybre said his favorite is when he and his grandmothers traveled to South Dakota to see Mt. Rushmore. On this trip they stayed the night in a cabin, flew in a helicopter and got to see the impressive nighttime light show at Crazy Horse. Tybre said that whenever they travel places, he always prefers to drive rather than fly so that he can see the whole journey and all the places they pass through on the way.
Tybre attends Science Hill High School as a freshman, where he said his favorite class is world history. He said that he is most interested in early American history, but also enjoys learning about various wars.
“It’s good to learn about the past so that in the future you don’t repeat it,” he said. “And it’s very interesting learning about how things were back then compared to how they are now. … I like to know what was happening before I was around.”
At Science Hill High School, Tybre plays offensive line on the football team and is a center on the school’s basketball team. Through sports he has been able to participate in community service projects like the school’s active shooter drill, car washes and a backpack drive that helped provide economically underserved students with school supplies. He shared that he is looking forward to joining the school’s Black History club next year as well as other academic clubs that will help keep him busy.
After high school, Tybre plans to attend Benedict College, where he has already received a full-ride four-year scholarship thanks to his activist work. He also has an educational fund which was set up for him by his friend Nathan Morris — the frontman for the band Boyz II Men. Tybre said that he is currently torn between his desires to go to law school and become a member of Congress and to play professional football in the NFL.
He said, “After I met John Lewis, you know, I really wanted to make a change, and I felt like I was chosen. I want to use my voice to speak out and help people, so Congress and football — they would both help me to do what I want, which is to help African Americans and whoever else needs it.”
As an already accomplished young activist and self-proclaimed ‘foot soldier’ for social justice causes in his hometown and across the nation, there is no doubt that Tybre will continue to do great things through whichever path he chooses.
Outside of school, Tybre spends most of his time with his family, friends and teammates. He said he is a fan of video games like Overwatch, Madden and Call of Duty, and he also enjoys riding his bike and playing with his dog Titan — a Yorkie named after one of his travel football teams.
Recent activism
Tybre works hard to prioritize his academics and teen life and keep them separate from his activism. His days are often a busy cycle of school and sports, working in activist work where he can.
He said he is proudest of marching with his grandmothers for various causes like the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C.. Tybre and his grandmothers take part in peaceful protests surrounding social justice issues across the country, and also participate in the annual Faith and Politics Institute Civil Rights Pilgrimage each year.
Faw has shared before that following in his friend John Lewis’ footsteps is a big thing to have on his shoulders, but after meeting Lewis, Faw said he felt like he was chosen to “carry on his legacy and bring the torch.”
“John Lewis, John Lewis — He’s a part of who I am now,” he said during a speech at a ceremony dedicating a historical marker in honor of Lewis. “And now I want to be a part of the change.”
Tybre was recently honored by children’s writer Andrea Pinkney when she wrote a book chronicling his journey and friendship with his hero. The book draws parallels between Tybre’s relationship with Lewis and Lewis’ relationship with King.
Additionally, Tybre was named the first male ambassador for the 400 Years of African American History Commission, which seeks to highlight the contributions of African Americans over the entire 400 years since they first came to the United States.
“I was shocked (to be appointed) because I knew that I was doing important things, but I didn’t realize they were at that level, Tybre said. “So I was really honored and grateful that they thought about me and wanted me to be a student ambassador.”
He added that he will use this appointment to continue to do what he does — being involved in social justice issues and using his voice to educate and help others.
Tybre encourages others to get involved in peaceful activism for issues they are passionate about. He said that when doing so, it is always important to never give up, be persistent, be educated on the subject you are advocating for, be confident and surround yourself with people who support you and believe in your cause. While he admitted there are times when he gets tired and doesn’t feel like doing the work, Tybre said he found his voice and draws his strength and inspiration from his hero.
“I just feel like he’s here for me,” he said, touching his shoulder as if feeling Lewis’ hand there.
Tybre said that his favorite quotes from his mentor are the following:
“If you see something that is not fair, not right, not just — you have a moral obligation to do something about it.”
“Speak up, speak out and get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”
For more information on Tybre, visit his website www.iamtybrefaw.com or read the two books that he has written about finding his voice, which are available for purchase on amazon.com.