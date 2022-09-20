GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show.
Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
Participants and the instruments they played are: Hughston Burnheimer, mellophone; Haley Gibson, bass drum; Derek Hatcher, sousaphone; and Jyclyn West, clarinet.
Tusculum became part of the taping due to a connection between Dr. David Gonzalez, Tusculum’s director of bands, and a friend who is one of the show’s producers.
No airdate has been given for the show, but it will be later this year.
Uniforms for the re-formed band are on order, so when this opportunity arose, Gonzalez enlisted the aid of local high schools. Morristown East High School responded by providing uniforms, which Erin Schultz, Tusculum’s costume director, modified slightly to give a Tusculum feel. Chuckey-Doak High School supplied shakos and plumes.
The Tusculum Band, which is developing into multiple groups, has most prominently performed as a pep band at Tusculum’s home basketball games and as a traditional band at a number of events on campus in the last year. Some of the members also participate in the Greene County Community Band. The band will perform during the Homecoming parade in October and as a pep band during the final three home football games this year.
Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, Tusculum added a music minor to the course catalog. In the future, Tusculum plans to have a marching band for home football games and create a university choir.
“These are exciting times for our music program, and we thrilled to be on a path for continued growth,” Gonzalez said. “For students who enjoy playing an instrument or demonstrating their love for music in other ways as well, our program is ideal. We welcome the opportunity to speak with high school students who seek an outlet for their musical interests while studying at an exceptional university.”