Lower Broadway in Nashville

Beer wagons, bachelorettes and booming rock ’n’ roll abound on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

 Mark Rutledge

A new television comedy on one of the internet streaming services stars Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy as “The Reluctant Traveler,” which is the name of the show. I have not watched but the concept is intriguing.

Although I do enjoy a good road trip, I’ve definitely reached the age at which hot vacation spots are places I try to avoid — with limited success.

