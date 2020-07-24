Organizers have canceled the 2020 Tree Streets Yard Sale, citing ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This was a hard decision to make for the organization but a necessary one and this will not be the end of this community tradition and beloved event,” a statement said. “Look for it to come back in 2021 bigger and better than ever.”
Doug Buda, who handles public relations for the neighborhood, said holding the annual event “wouldn’t be the right thing to” as COVID-19 cases rise in the region, and that they want to keep as many people safe as possible.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, and we really waited until we finally thought we couldn’t wait any longer,” Buda said.
The Tree Streets Yard Sale, scheduled for September 12 this year, has a 30-year history, and about 200 families and groups participate each year. The Southside Neighborhood Organization uses the proceeds to benefit community projects like Music in the Park. It’s also a big fundraising day for local charities, non-profits, churches and student groups.
Buda said the organization will look to host next year’s event, and make it bigger and better than before.
“We’re really going to do our best effort to have one next year,” Buda said. “We really want to make up for lost time.”