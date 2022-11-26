Tree for sale

A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City. Area Boy Scouts have sold Christmas trees at this site since 1956.

 By ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas.

That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you