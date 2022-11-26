A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City. Area Boy Scouts have sold Christmas trees at this site since 1956.
With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas.
That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.
Since 1956, area Boy Scouts have sold Christmas trees near this site. Money from the sale of the Christmas trees go to support Scout Troop 237’s activities.
Officials with the Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association say this is a good year to pick and cut a tree from a local grower in Tennessee. Tennesseans can find a Christmas tree farm in their area by going to the picktnproducts.org website.
If you’re not interested in a buying a tree, picktnproducts.org says are “other farm-fresh decorating options” to be found at local farms. They include natural wreaths and garland for a home’s exterior.
Experts say buyers should make sure they are getting a fresh tree by testing its branches. If they are sticky, brittle or drop needles, they are not fresh.
It’s also important to make a fresh cut of the tree’s trunk before placing it in a stand. Tree sellers say it’s key to keep water in the tree stand because a Fraser fir can drink as much as two liters of water a day.
The U.S. Fire Administration recommends the following to make sure a live Christmas tree doesn’t become a fire hazard:
• Don’t place a tree close to a heat source, including a fireplace or heat vent;
• Inspect all Christmas lights annually for frayed wires, bare spots and excessive kinking or wear before putting them up; and
• Never leave Christmas tree lights on unattended. Thirsty needles and hot lights could spell disaster.