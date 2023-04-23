Mowing season on the family compound usually begins with reminders of how perilous using an industrial riding mowing machine can be. Sometimes it’s not the machine that gets you — it’s the bees or poison ivy.
At the start of last year’s mowing season, I trimmed the lower branches of a large cedar tree on the side of a steep hill. The tree had for years been difficult to mow around without losing traction and running the mowing machine into those prickly branches entwined with poison ivy.
I managed to remove the branches without making skin-to-leaf contact with the poison ivy, which continued to sprout from the ground around the tree. When I later mowed over the newly sprouted weed, it mounted a counterattack.
I woke up the next day with the dreaded rash on my lower back. Some of the poison debris must have landed between me and the mower seat, which effectively ground the toxic irritant through my thin shirt and into my skin.
I took a powerful brush killer to the vines after that and finished the season with no further rashes. Before making the first spin around that tree this year, I examined the ground closely. No leaves of three. Good.
The next day, I awoke with an itchy spot in the same area of my lower back that was affected the year before. Unbelievable. Fortunately the bottle of cortisone spray was still half full.
“It almost looks like something bit you,” my wife, Sharon, said while applying the anti-itch medicine.
The itchy rash spread from the “bite” spot and began taking a turn for the better about five days in. Two days later, it worsened and began to spread again.
I could tell my condition was deteriorating because I was having trouble sitting at my work desk. After reaching around with my phone to snap a photo, I left work and headed for a walk-in clinic.
You know it’s bad when the nurse practitioner takes two steps back and tells you to put your shirt back on. “That’s not poison ivy,” she said. “That’s hives.”
Systemic hives was the official diagnosis. Likely the result of a bug bite. I’m thinking spider. Maybe one was living under the mower seat and did not like the noise and vibration I was causing. So it crawled out and bit me.
“Now what makes you think there was a spider under that seat?” my brother asked in the voice of Barney Fife.
“’Cause,” I said in the voice of Gomer Pyle, “if I was a spider, that’s where I’d go.”
Three days into a regimen of steroids, the rash was healing nicely. As a bonus, the drugs had me feeling like I could mow the entire place with a pair of hedge trimmers. But I used the big mowing machine instead.
In my exuberance to finish the job, while mowing on that same steep hill, I forgot how wet with dew the grass can become as soon as the sun goes down. When you go sliding down a hill with a 1,200-pound Scag Turf Tiger, we call that “taking a trip and never leaving the farm.”
I managed to land it at the edge of the pond without harming myself or the machine. I figure the bees are next.