Mark Rutledge column -- mowing

Mowing around poison ivy on hills is double trouble during spring.

 Mark Rutledge

Mowing season on the family compound usually begins with reminders of how perilous using an industrial riding mowing machine can be. Sometimes it’s not the machine that gets you — it’s the bees or poison ivy.

At the start of last year’s mowing season, I trimmed the lower branches of a large cedar tree on the side of a steep hill. The tree had for years been difficult to mow around without losing traction and running the mowing machine into those prickly branches entwined with poison ivy.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you