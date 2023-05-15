Isaiah 117 House

Isaiah 117 House provides temporary housing, care and love to children making a transition to foster care in Carter, Johnson and Washington counties.

 Contributed

Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in Tennessee and is focusing on recent legislative action that directs $600 million in new funds to accelerate child placement and to support services for foster and adoptive families.

During the month, Lee said the state will recognize the 5,000 Tennessee families who “open their hearts and hands to children in need.” Lee also noted in his proclamation that the state has an obligation to see that “every child has a loving and permanent home.”

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

