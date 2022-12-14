There are things adults should look for when it comes to spotting children and teenagers who may be experiencing thoughts of suicide or dealing with other mental health issues.
Sherri Feathers, Frontier Health’s vice president of specialty services, said while there are many warning signs to be aware of, it is also “important to remember that each teen is a unique person and any changes in behavior, mood or personality could be a warning sign” and should be taken seriously.
“We know when something is ‘off’ with our kids or they just aren’t themselves,” she said.
Celeste Taylor, director of Frontier Health’s crisis services division, said parents should be frank and direct when dealing with their children on the subject of suicide.
“Asking a kid if they are suicidal is not going to make them suicidal,” Taylor said.
Tim Perry, Frontier Health’s senior vice president of children’s services, said parents should try to establish a connection with their children, as well as involve their children’s teachers, school counselors and their church’s clergy in helping to maintain that connection.
“Just ask them (children) what’s going on,” Perry said.
Melissa Birdwell, Frontier Health’s division director of children and youth, says it’s also important for parents and adults to really listen to their children.
“It’s not only important to listen at that moment when you’re having this face to face conversation and you’re asking questions, but those other little moments like when you’re driving to school in the car and the pressures to talk are off,” Birdwell said. “When you are doing dishes after dinner and you’re engaged in an activity of that sort that’s when kids open up the most because there isn’t that pressure of somebody staring at them asking a question.”
Feathers said many of the warning signs of teen suicide are also symptoms of depression. They include:
• Changes in eating and sleeping habits.
• Loss of interest in usual activities.
• Withdrawal from friends and family members.
• Acting-out behaviors and running away.
• Alcohol and drug use.
• Neglecting one’s personal appearance.
• Increased irritability.
• Obsession with death and dying.
• More physical complaints often linked to emotional distress, such as stomachaches, headaches, and extreme tiredness (fatigue).
• Loss of interest in school or schoolwork.
• Situational crisis, such as a recent break-up.
• Feeling he or she wants to die.
• Lack of response to praise.
• Writes a suicide note/text or posts thought of suicide on social media.
Feathers recommends adults do the following to help children address these issues:
• Watch and listen to your children and pay attention to sudden changes in behavior or mood that cause you concern.
• Be willing to seek professional help and guidance if you feel your child is becoming depressed or contemplating hurting him/herself.
• Talk openly and honestly with your child about your concerns and be supportive and nonjudgmental in helping them cope with their feelings.
• Be willing to take time to just listen and hear what your kids are thinking and feeling.