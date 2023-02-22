LIFE-HEALTH-CHILD-VACCINATIONS-DMT

Vaccines help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others.

 Dreamstime/TNS

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, routine vaccinations for kindergarten in the U.S. fell to 93% during the 2021-2022 school year. That’s the second year in a row routine vaccination rates decreased. The vaccines help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others.

The CDC says there are several reasons for the decline, including the possibility that misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines may have played a role.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you