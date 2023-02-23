Local News Graphic

Northeast Tennessee’s Bright Start plan has officially launched, beginning a three-year campaign to increase reading and math levels for children in 10 target counties.

Bright Start is a statewide initiative driven by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE) designed to close achievement and opportunity gaps for Tennessee children birth through third grade. Backed locally by the STRONG Accountable Care Community (STRONG ACC), Bright Start NETN is one of six Bright Start communities in Tennessee and one of two focused on rural areas.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you