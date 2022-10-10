On the cusp of putting out his third album of all-new original songs about baseball, storyteller and songwriter Chuck Brodsky has found himself reflecting on his lifetime love for America’s favorite pastime.
“My dad started taking me to baseball games when I was an infant,” said Brodsky, whose favorite team is the Philadelphia Phillies. “Baseball has always given us common ground. It has always been something that we could share even through the more tumultuous teenage years. As an adult, it has also been a way of honoring my dad, to a certain degree — to write about something that matters to him and that he loves.”
The sport and its players have been a rich source of material for Brodsky, who estimates he has about two dozen baseball stories in his repertoire. Some are unexpected, like the player who worked as a spy for the U.S. government. Only three are about his beloved home team.
Often Brodsky finds that baseball is a way to tell a deeper story about societal issues such as racism and sexism. “Some of my songs are similar in that regard,” he says. “Baseball is really just a vehicle to tell a deeper type of story.”
Brodsky will share a selection of these stories as Jonesborough’s next storyteller in residence, a weeklong engagement during which he will also tell historical tales and more. Music will be heavily featured in every show.
Tuesday through Saturday, Brodsky will offer five matinee concerts at ISC’s downtown theater. Shows begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for anyone under age 18.
In addition to these in-person concerts, ISC produces one virtual concert for each teller in residence. Brodsky’s streaming program this week will consist of a live performance recorded in Jonesborough and will be available to virtual ticketholders starting Oct. 13. All virtual concerts can be streamed from any device, with just a $15 charge per household. Viewers will have access through Monday at midnight.
A lifelong folk musician, Brodsky found his way onto the storytelling circuit some years ago and has been deeply grateful to have the opportunity to expand on the spoken side of his work. Audiences in music venues don’t always have the patience for the fascinating backstories that inform his songwriting process.
His songs are so character- and plot-driven that he compares them to the old English ballads from the other side of the pond. He doesn’t feel pressure to adhere to the rules of contemporary songwriting, sometimes ignoring the place where a bridge or a chorus would normally go in favor of his artistic vision. “I don’t want to compromise the art aspect of it and put the commercial side first, so that frees me,” he says. He values the folk tradition as a longstanding body of work that’s more important than the entertainment industry trends.
October is the last month of the 2022 season of Storytelling Live! series, though it will feature a few special encore performances later in the year.
Two more storytellers will appear to round out the final month of the season.
