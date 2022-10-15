Mara Menzies

Storyteller Mara Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh, in Scotland.  Since then, she “lives with a foot in both places,” and shares stories from both traditions in her work.

 JAY HURON

The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week.

