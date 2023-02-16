BabyFeedingTimeHC1609_source

Lead is toxic for anyone, but children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure because they are still growing.

PHILADELPHIA — The Food and Drug Administration urged food manufacturers recently to significantly reduce the amount of lead in processed baby food.

Lead is toxic for anyone, but children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure because they are still growing. Elevated blood levels of lead can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slow physical and emotional development, and contribute to learning, behavior, hearing and speech problems.

