Sam's Club will bring its new Race Day experience to the Johnson City store, 3060 Franklin Terrace Drive, on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.
The event includes a NASCAR gaming simulator, product samples, racing and bowling games. Members can practice their tire changing skills and take advantage of photo opportunities.
The retailer has also created five virtual autograph events with Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Tony Stewart visit fanzoneconnect.com to register and find more information.