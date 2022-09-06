The tradition of hickory-smoked pork continues at Ridgewood Barbecue, where a third-generation member of the Proffitt family keeps the recipe of the restaurant’s world-famous red sauce committed to memory.
The owner of one of Tennessee’s most renowned barbecue restaurants hopes that a fourth generation will soon be joining her in the family’s business. And she plans to include ribs as a part of the eatery’s legendary menu.
“Customers have been asking about ribs, so we have been working to put ribs on the menu by the end of September,” said Lisa Peters, the granddaughter of Ridgewood’s founders Grace and Jim Proffitt, who has operated the culinary landmark at 900 Elizabethton Highway for the last two decades.
Times have changed and there have been a few additions to the iconic restaurant that her grandparents opened near their family’s farm near Bluff City in 1948, but Peters said the menu still features its blue cheese dressing, homemade baked beans and French fries cut from potatoes sliced each morning.
Even the cole slaw is still made daily made from freshly-shredded cabbage.
“If we try to change something the customers will call us out on it,” Peters said. “They can taste the difference.”
Just Like A Family
Peters said there are still a number of employees at the restaurant who were hired by either her grandmother or her uncle, Terry Proffitt, who managed the eatery for 15 years until his death. She said they represent the backbone of Ridgewood and are as much of a draw to the restaurant as is its secret barbecue sauce.
“Customers know many of our employees by name,” Peters said. “They treat customers with kindness and good service. That’s why they keep coming back.”
Ridgewood’s longest serving employee is Brenda Fagan, who was hired by Grace Proffitt nearly 52 years ago.
“I love it here,” Fagan said. “I like the people I work with and the Proffitts have been like a family to me.”
Fagan sees many familiar faces return to the tables at Ridgewood. Customers from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina travel to the restaurant located on a shady country road regularly to partake of smoked pork sandwiches and a bowl of barbecue beans.
One is Paul Hurley, who drove with his wife from their home in Abingdon, Virginia, recently to have a late lunch at Ridgewood.
“There are only two good places in the United States to eat barbecue and Ridgewood is both,” he said.
A New Generation
Peters and her husband, Mark Peters, were living in Florida when her father, Larry Proffitt, who is now retired as the owner of Burgie Drugs in Elizabethton, asked her to help his brother run the business in 1997.
“I was working as a nurse in Florida when we decided to move back to the area,” said Peters, who took over as manager of the eatery after her uncle died in 2002.
Her father taught her how to make the barbecue sauce, which she said was passed down by memory from her grandfather, who created the recipe. Peters said she has tried to keep much of everything on the restaurant’s menu “just the way my grandmother did it.”
She began making payments to buy Ridgewood in 2005 and officially purchased the family business in 2017.
“I didn’t just inherit the restaurant, I bought it,” Peters said. “My dad thought that would make me appreciate it more and it has.”
Peters hopes her son, Jacob, will follow her into the business when he graduates with a business management/marketing degree from East Tennessee State University in December. She said Jacob has plans to expand Ridgewood’s catering business and add a food truck to the operation.
“I think that’s a good idea because we have seen our take-out business grow during the COVID pandemic,” she said.