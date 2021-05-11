Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church will host a public ribbon cutting and planting ceremony for its new community garden Thursday at 1 p.m. The garden is located behind the church, at the southeast corner of Colonial Way and Library Lane.
The garden consists of four raised beds with a plan to construct 16 more over the coming year. Munsey's goal is to be able to provide fresh produce to their downtown neighbors as well as the families of North Side Elementary School.
"There's so much food insecurity that's taking place, especially among our downtown neighbors. We are trying to fill that void. We are inviting our neighbors to participate in the garden as well. We want them to have invested interest in the garden’s success," said Steve Wheeler, missions coordinator.
The initial planting is going to be a “salad garden” consisting of tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, and cucumbers. Then in late summer, fall vegetables will be planted.
News of construction days, plantings, and maintenance of the garden can be found on the Melting Pot – Johnson City Facebook page (@meltingpotjc).
The planting ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.