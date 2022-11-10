The 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk will take place in Johnson City on Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The event will start on Legion Street, near Memorial Park Community Center, and progress through downtown and back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

