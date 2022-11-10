The 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk will take place in Johnson City on Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m.
The event will start on Legion Street, near Memorial Park Community Center, and progress through downtown and back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“This is a tradition for our community,” said City Commissioner Jenny Brock, who serves as chairwoman of the race. “The Turkey Trot kicks off the holiday season in the best way — with friends, family and a healthy run or walk before the feast.”
The Turkey Trot welcomes competitive runners, casual runners, walkers, kids, strollers, wheelchairs, handcycles and dogs. It’s an all-inclusive good time for participants of all ages and abilities.
Due to the ongoing construction on West Walnut Street, this year’s 5K course takes participants up Maple Street rather than West Walnut.
Charitable Giving
The Turkey Trot has allowed Up & At ‘Em to donate more than $200,000 to organizations that promote health, wellness, and quality of life in our area. Up & At ‘Em also awards a total of $3,500 to the top three schools with the most participants in two divisions, with $50,000 being given directly to area schools since the Turkey Trot began.
Packet pick-up will be at Memorial Park Community Center from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.
A wheelchair division will be offered again this year, and strollers are allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are allowed to start at the back of the pack, and owners are asked to pick up after their pets.
For more information about the 5K USATF-certified course, trophy categories, school awards and prizes, parking areas and road closures, visit www.thegoosechase.org/turkey-trot/ and like the Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K on Facebook.
Event management for the Turkey Trot is provided by The Goose Chase.