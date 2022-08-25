The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts.

The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility in the Tri-Cities and included an exhibition match, pickleball clinic and official public opening.

