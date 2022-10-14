Now is the time to enjoy the annual parade of red, yellow and orange leaves.
That’s the word from Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has tracked fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands all season.
“Everywhere you look the greens of summer are giving way to the vibrant colors of autumn as the trees harvest their final rays of sunshine before the winter rest,” Watson said.
The highest elevations in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia are peaking now, with a few spots slightly past their most vibrant stage.
Fall color is also painting the hills and valleys of the region in the lowest elevations. Look for peak color the last week of October.
“Now is the time. Get out for a drive or hike this week or next,” Watson said. “Take advantage of the remaining warm, sunny days to enjoy the spectacular botanical diversity that the annual display of fall color highlights so magically.”
Weather across much of the Appalachian Highlands has been especially ideal for stunning autumn hues. Temperatures have been generally mild, and plenty of sunny days set the stage for spectacular color, Watson said.
Limited rain in recent weeks has kept leaves clinging to trees, though the news hasn’t been all good: The National Weather Service in Morristown announced earlier this week that large swaths of Tennessee are listed as abnormally dry. A few locations have slipped into a moderate drought status, the second of five stages that signal serious damage to crops and pastures, as well as low-running creeks and streams.
ETSU offers a weekly fall color prediction every Thursday until the season ends. Find it on ETSU’s social media channels, as well as ETSU News.
