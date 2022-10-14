ETSU in Fall

Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has tracked fall foliage in the region all season, says now’s the time to enjoy the colors.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Now is the time to enjoy the annual parade of red, yellow and orange leaves.

That’s the word from Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has tracked fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands all season.

