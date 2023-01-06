featured No Christmas Tree Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Workers take down one of the Christmas trees in downtown Johnson City on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City.This is one of the many trees, including the city's official Christmas tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas season. The last day to view the trees at King Commons and Founders Park is Sunday.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Tree Christmas Johnson City Politics Public Works City Commons Season Recommended for you ON AIR