Seven children became members of their forever families at the First Judicial District National Adoption Day celebration held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Chancellor John Rambo presided over the adoptions. He noted that this special day is celebrated to express the importance of parents and children finding each other and becoming family.
“We celebrate children becoming forever members of their new families,” Rambo said. “It is an honor to celebrate and find the joy in the joining of these children to their families.”
In attendance were the Clerk and Masters from the First Judicial District, Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Rice, members of the Department of Children’s Services, and court personnel from all courts in the district.
Santa Claus visited the event and led the children in the singing of a Christmas carol, and a story about an eventful Christmas Eve. Circuit Court Clerk Billie Hubbard sang a song written for the occasion titled, “I’ll be Home for Christmas with my Forever Family.”
Sarah Lawson, Washington county clerk and master, said “There’s not a lot of happy times in the court system, but this is a day that we can all be happy and celebrate and find the joy in the children find their forever families.”
The event was sponsored by the Johnson City Elks Lodge #825 and Erwin Elks Lodge #1985 and attorney David Roberts.