Rutledge dog Max

Max works to activate his “automatic door opener.”

 Contributed/Mark Rutledge

The work-from-home culture has produced commentary and memes about how happy it has made American dogs. For my dog, Max, the opposite is true. My being at home makes him a nervous wreck.

For dogs — and humans, if we’re being honest — routine is everything. My teleworking one day per week is disrupting both our routines.

