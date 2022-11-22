The nation’s leading travel association says 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
AAA says that is an 1.5% increase over 2021. In fact, this year is projected to be the third busiest for Turkey Day travel since AAA started its tracking in 2000.
In Tennessee, AAA is predicting 1.2 million people will be traveling on the highways for Thanksgiving, which represents an increase of 12,000 from last year’s holiday period.
“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, said in a news release. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”
As in past years, the association says most travelers will travel by car to their destinations. That means nearly 49 million people are expected to drive to a family feast.
And while Thanksgiving road trips are up 0.4% from 2021, car travel still remains 2.5% below the same period in 2019.
AAA is also reporting air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this week. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers.
The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday to Sunday.
If you are one of those 49 million Americans taking to the highways this holiday weekend, officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say to be sure to wear your seat belts and to obey all traffic laws. The THP and local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for speeders and impaired drivers.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is reminding people on its website at tntrafficsafety.org that this long weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year.
“Unfortunately, more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes,” it says. “Buckle up, slow down and avoid distractions.”
To help make highway travel easier this holiday weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday.
While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may still be on-site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for the safety of drivers.
Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500 and court fees.