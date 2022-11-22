holiday travel.jpg

Traffic may have been light Tuesday on Intestate Highway 26 in Johnson City, but AAA is predicting 1.2 million Tennesseans will be traveling on the highways for Thanksgiving this year.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

The nation’s leading travel association says 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

AAA says that is an 1.5% increase over 2021. In fact, this year is projected to be the third busiest for Turkey Day travel since AAA started its tracking in 2000.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

