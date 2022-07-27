featured Making a splash in Johnson City By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Ashley Mumpower videos her son, Silvan, playing at the Rotary Park splash pad. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Five-year-old Sivan Mumpower enjoys his visit to the Rotary Park splash pad. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mumpower and her 5-year-old son, Silvan, drove from their home in Unicoi earlier this week to enjoy the splash pad at Johnson City's Rotary Park.Mumpower took time to video her son playing in the water at the popular park, located at 1001 N. Broadway St. The splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day.Rotary Park also offers other amenities that include six covered picnic shelters, restrooms, picnic tables, a multi-use playing field and a brand new all inclusive playground area.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ashley Mumpower Amenities Park Playing Field Playground Shelter Son Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR