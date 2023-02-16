DAR essay winners

Pictured from left are DAR Regent Nancy Stanton, Ivie Reed, Kamiya Parks, Sarah Grace Osborne, and Sarah Katharine Hopkins.

 Contributed/DAR

Four local students recently were recognized for their achievements in the Daughters of the American Revolution annual essay contest for the Ann Robertson NSDAR chapter.

This year, the students wrote on the theme: “How will the essential actions of a good citizen help meet challenges that America faces in this decade?”

