GRAY — Ridgeview Elementary School’s Healthy School team recently collaborated with Ridgeview art teacher Penny McMillion to get students invested in good health in a unique and creative way — creating a Sensory Walk.
The Sensory Walk can be found at the entrance of the school and includes colorful, engaging visual art designed to get students moving and interested in improving their physical, mental, and emotional health through time spent outdoors and in physical exercise.
Students and faculty alike can take advantage of the Sensory Walk on a daily basis, and plans are underway to expand the walk and include additional art forms that are both multi-sensory and engaging.