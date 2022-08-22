Main Street Jonesborough and the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host a giveaway series called “Road Trip to Jonesborough!”
The two groups will give away multiple “Road Trip to Jonesborough!” packages that will include a $100 Weigel’s gas card and $50 worth of JAMSA coins. JAMSA coins serve as gift cards to most Jonesborough businesses.
Some of the giveaways will include Pumpkin Fest tickets. Pumpkin Fest is a fall JAMSA event where attendees can explore downtown Jonesborough and pick up pumpkin treats. For more information, visit JBOPumpkinFest.com.
To be entered to win this giveaway, visit Main Street Jonesborough Facebook and Instagram pages. Each giveaway will have one winner.
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host the inaugural Pumpkin Fest on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
There are two time slots for tastings at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
Explore downtown Jonesborough and pick up different pumpkin treats. Attendees will discover options of sweet and savory pumpkin themed food served by small businesses. There will also be a variety of family friendly fall activities.
Tickets will be sold in packs of 10 for $20. One ticket equals one serving of a pumpkin-themed food item. Buy tickets prior to Sept. 1 to receive a special $5 early bird discount. Use the code ‘PUMPKIN’ at check out.
JAMSA is operated by volunteers, consisting of local business owners and community members. As an organization, they focus on promoting and serving local merchants as well as the growth of Jonesborough.
Pumpkin Fest is one of the ways JAMSA works to support locally owned businesses. The funds raised from Pumpkin Fest will benefit Jonesborough’s small businesses and the community.