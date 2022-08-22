Main Street Jonesborough and the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host a giveaway series called “Road Trip to Jonesborough!”

The two groups will give away multiple “Road Trip to Jonesborough!” packages that will include a $100 Weigel’s gas card and $50 worth of JAMSA coins. JAMSA coins serve as gift cards to most Jonesborough businesses.

