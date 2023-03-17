Johnson City Public Library will hold a tech take-apart workshop on Thursday, March 23 from 6-7 p.m. People ages 10 and older will be able to disassemble and repurpose old technology devices and household appliances.

Experts will be on hand to teach participants the safest ways to dismantle the pieces, explain how they work and share ideas for repurposing them.

