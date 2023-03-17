Experts will be on hand at the library’s Tech Take-Apart Workshop to teach participants the safest ways to dismantle the pieces, explain how they work and share ideas for repurposing them. The Tech Take-Apart Workshop will be Thursday, March 23, from 6-7 p.m. at the library.
Contributed
Johnson City Public Library will hold a tech take-apart workshop on Thursday, March 23 from 6-7 p.m. People ages 10 and older will be able to disassemble and repurpose old technology devices and household appliances.
Experts will be on hand to teach participants the safest ways to dismantle the pieces, explain how they work and share ideas for repurposing them.
Jennifer Johnson, JCPL’s school age program coordinator, believes the program is relevant and fun for all ages.
She said, “Anyone who has an interest in the inner workings of tech pieces will appreciate this event. Participants will learn not only how the items operate, but also safety considerations and ways to breathe new life into old devices and appliances.”
Another benefit of this event, according to Johnson, is that it “provides a way to recycle and reuse what might otherwise be thrown away.”
All the items, which include computers, televisions and household appliances, have been donated to the library. Participants may also bring their own old technology devices to deconstruct and are welcome to take their new constructions home.
Call 423-434-4458 for more information about the tech take-apart workshop.
For more information about the library’s programs and services, visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by the library at 100 West Millard St. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.