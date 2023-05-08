The Johnson City Public Library and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee are partnering to offer Food for Fines for the month of May.
From now until May 31, people can drop off unexpired canned goods and nonperishable food items at the library to have their late fines waived.
The library will deduct $1 in fines for each eligible item that people donate. No fines are too large, and all materials are eligible. The only charges that can’t be waived are those incurred for lost or damaged items.
Second Harvest Food Bank suggests donations of cereal, peanut butter, canned goods, macaroni and cheese and dry goods like rice, beans and pasta. All items must carry their original packaging and labels.
The library cannot accept glass jars, home-canned food, packaging with holes or baby formula.
People can bring their donations to the library’s Circulation Desk. Library staff will inspect the items and then apply them toward overdue fines.
For more details about Food for Fines, call (423) 434-4475.
Visit netfoodbank.org to learn about Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use Johnson City Public Library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.