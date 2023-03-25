Brandy Maltsburger, Frontier Health’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Project director, said she hopes participants leave the workshop with both the desire and the strategies to incorporate wellness into their everyday lives.
Maltsburger, who is leading the workshop, said it will give participants “practical ways to develop healthy habits that can have a positive impact on their physical and mental health. They will also walk away with their own step-by-step guide to wellness.”
The session will focus on the Eight Dimensions of Wellness— emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social and spiritual—as identified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Maltsburger said it is essential for people to understand how these different dimensions work together and the role that self-care plays, because each dimension can affect overall wellness.
“It is important to make healthy choices for both your physical and mental well-being,” she said. “Improving physical health can benefit mental health and improving mental health can benefit physical health.”
Frontier Health is a regional provider of behavioral health services that strives to increase emotional, mental and physical well-being in the communities it serves. Call Frontier Health at 423-467-3600 or visit www.frontierhealth.org for more information.
For more information about Johnson City Public Library’s programs and services, visit www.jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by the library at 100 West Millard St. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.