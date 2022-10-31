Public art committee

Angelique Fraley’s sculpture, one example of the work of the Public Arts Committee, is installed at King Commons park in May 2021.

 Johnson City Press

The Johnson City Public Art Committee will hold an opening reception featuring a new series of artworks for its downtown outdoor display, Gallery on the Square.

Initiated in 2018 by the Connect Downtown Johnson City Design Committee, the Gallery on the Square project rotates visual art every few years to enliven and activate the public walkways and allow citizens to experience art in their everyday environment.

