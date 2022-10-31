The Johnson City Public Art Committee will hold an opening reception featuring a new series of artworks for its downtown outdoor display, Gallery on the Square.
Initiated in 2018 by the Connect Downtown Johnson City Design Committee, the Gallery on the Square project rotates visual art every few years to enliven and activate the public walkways and allow citizens to experience art in their everyday environment.
This new round features works by Appalachian Magic, Autumn Boegemann, Elena Corradino, Yvonne Dalschen, Pam Faw, Liz Layton, Christina Majic, Joseph Maye, and Alice Salyer.
“That public art adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of a community is a well-known fact. I am so excited to be part of creating these public art projects to enhance the quality of life for Johnson City’s residents and visitors,” JCPAC member Lyn Govette said.
The opening reception will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. in the space near downtown Johnson City’s Downtown Square parking lot, where the outdoor Gallery on the Square frames are located. All are welcome to come and view the artwork and speak with artists and committee members about art in Johnson City.
“We’re thrilled to be able to feature regional artists in our historic downtown,” Jocelyn Mathewes, another committee member working on the project, said.
The Gallery on the Square project is just one of many public art projects the JCPAC supports on an ongoing basis. For more information or to donate to the committee, visit https://jcpublicart.com/.