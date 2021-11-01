Not quite on the force for a year, a Johnson City police officer took a call on Thursday that hit home — literally.
Officer Matthew Cope found out shortly after 4 p.m. that his home in Erwin, where his wife, 7-year-old son and two pets were, was on fire. Some might find it ironic that it happened on Oct. 28, which was National First Responders Day.
Fortunately, Cope’s wife, son and their two cats, Moshi and Sirius, got out safely, but most of their possessions were destroyed. Items that weren’t burned had heavy water and smoke damage, according to Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson.
Still, coworkers, friends and family are working hard to help the Cope family salvage what they can.
The Copes don’t have relatives in the area because they had moved here specifically for Matthew Cope to become a police officer. They were familiar with the area because as Florida natives they had vacationed here regularly.
On a whim, they decided to move to East Tennessee for Matthew to start the hiring process at the JCPD.
“For a public servant who has responded to many emergency situations and been there to offer aid to anyone in his community, there is nothing to prepare you when it is your family on the other end of the need,” said Brittney Eberhardt, Johnson City Police MPO II and Cope’s co-worker.
As soon as she and others heard about the fire, she started working the phone to help find services for the Cope family. At the moment, the family is in a small one-bedroom apartment and have had help with furniture donations.
Cope’s wife, Kelly Cope, said she and their son, 7-year-old Jonathan, had only been home about 30 minutes when she heard a crackling noise. At first she couldn’t find anything, but then smelled smoke and realized the back porch was on fire.
She got their son out, then gave him her phone while she rescued the cats and told him to call his dad.
The American Red Cross helped with money for clothes and Eberhardt started a GoFundMe account for the family.
“Now it’s time for his law enforcement family and the community to come together and help them rebuild and bring life back to their happy home,” Eberhardt said.
She and others are helping the family navigate re-establishing a life as well as insurance. It’s unclear at this point if the house was insured because they were still trying to have asbestos abatement done on the siding.
So far, many monetary donations have come in on a GoFundMe account, which has a modest goal of $10,000. Eberhardt said it’s likely the goal amount will increase as the initial amount won’t provide all the family will need.
One of those needs is materials for Cope’s son’s education. The boy is home-schooled and all of those items — computer, books and other supplies — were destroyed in the fire.
Kelly Cope said her family has been overwhelmed with all the love and support they’ve received from the community and law enforcement.
“It’s been an overwhelming amount of love and support from everyone ... people I’ve never met before, officers not on Matthew’s shift, asking what our shoe sizes are,” she said. “We’re definitely grateful for everybody. We wouldn’t want to go through this alone.”
Anyone who would like to help the Cope family can donate at https://gofund.me/c705a497 or donations can be dropped off at the police department at 601 E. Main St. Another way to reach the GoFundMe site is search for “Support for Cope Family After House Fire” at www.gofundme.com.