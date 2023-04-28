Johnson City leaders, including City Manager Kathy Ball and City Commissioner Jenny Brock, pose with homeowner Keena after working on her home during the Holston Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build effort.
Soon-to-be-homeowner Keena (middle) works with volunteers on the Holston Habitat for Humanity house she’ll soon make a home.
Volunteers during Holston Habitat for Humanity's Women Build effort pose in front of the East Myrtle Avenue home they worked on.
Home owner Keena, left, celebrates closing on her new house and receiving the keys.
Keena's home on East Myrtle Avenue is one of three new homes on the same block built by Holston Habitat for Humanity.
A volunteer works during Holston Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build effort.
A volunteer works on an East Myrtle Avenue home built by Holston Habitat for Humanity.
An upcoming celebration in Johnson City will be a different kind of block party, one that welcomes new residents to new homes all on the same block.
The community is invited to join Johnson City and partner organizations Holston Habitat for Humanity, Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation and Appalachia Service Project to celebrate three newly built homes on East Myrtle Avenue.
The event will be held at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., on Tuesday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
“We are eager to continue with neighborhood revitalization so that we can give communities an investment they need, while also protecting the affordable housing stock for residents,” said Laura Kelly, executive director of Holston Habitat for Humanity.
The homes, located along the same block across the street from Langston, were made possible through Community Development Block Grant funds dispersed by the Johnson City. City officials and agency representatives will be on hand to discuss these and other projects.
“Seeing these grant funds leveraged by multiple agencies to make a truly significant impact in a neighborhood is a win for all, especially the new homeowners,” said Wayne Lyons III, Johnson City’s Community Development coordinator.
Holston Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry serving Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties. It was founded in 1985 and its staff and volunteers have built, refurbished and repaired homes for more than 315 families in the region.
Eastern Eight is a nonprofit organization aiming to fulfill the housing needs for low and moderate income families. Its staff concentrate services on pre- and post-purchase homebuyer education, homeownership, foreclosure prevention services and affordable rental housing.