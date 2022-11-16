“Based on a true story” — these words always draw me in. This is the case with these new picture books recently added to the Children’s Library collection at Johnson City Public Library.
“Pip and Zip” by Elana K. Arnold
In “Pip and Zip,” Elana K. Arnold has written the most uplifting picture book about the pandemic experience. It features a young family that has become bored with “screens of every kind.” They discover two eggs at the muddy edge of a lake, which they take home and incubate. The eggs give them a focus while they wait through the interminable quarantine, sensing that “the whole planet waited” with them. Miraculously, two ducklings eventually hatch, and the family passes their lockdown days parenting Pip and Zip until the day they are all — ducks and humans alike — ready to go out “into the great blue world.” Beautifully illustrated by Doug Salati, “Pip and Zip” prompts readers to recall the bright spots of their own days spent waiting for change, and to be amazed anew by the wonders of nature.
“Farmhouse” by Sophie Blackall
Sophie Blackall’s “Farmhouse” reimagines the lives of a family of 14 who inhabit an upstate New York farmhouse in the early 20th century. It includes illustrations that are intricate collages of Blackall’s artwork, interspersed with actual wallpaper scraps, fabric patterns, photos and small objects collected by the author while exploring the remains of the dilapidated house. Blackall uses these physical clues—along with a generous amount of local research—to create stories of what might have been in a house that really existed. Readers will pore over the detailed illustrations, threaded together with lilting text that traces the lives of the inhabitants over time. The words are lovely, but the illustrations are the real treasure. Blackall has created a literary “I spy” that invites readers to imagine their own stories of the long-gone residents of “Farmhouse.”
“Ten Beautiful Things” by Molly Beth Griffin
Molly Beth Griffin’s “Ten Beautiful Things” is not based on a single event, but it is grounded in the reality of children who are separated from their parents. The book follows young Lily and her grandmother as they travel to the grandmother’s home. It is understood that this will now be Lily’s home too. “Let’s try to find 10 beautiful things along the way,” suggests Gran. From sunrises to windmills, they focus on finding beauty in the scenery. The challenge is a welcome distraction for the pair, but also a reassurance that life with Gran holds the promise of security and joy.
These three picture books are a reminder that there is beauty in the world. Sometimes we just have to take a little effort to find it.
About the reviewer
Donna McCalman spends her library days connecting preschoolers with picture books. She enjoys working alongside kindred spirits who share her efforts to create an oasis of order in a chaotic world.