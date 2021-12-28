This isn’t your typical book review because I have yet to read the book I’m reviewing: “The Daily Laws: 366 Meditations on Power, Seduction, Mastery, Strategy, and Human Nature” by Robert Greene.
Instead, I’ve set an intention to read it starting in January. I believe the new year can bring a fresh start and reading more is always on my resolution list.
I’ve always been fascinated by Robert Greene. But with titles like “Power, Seduction, Mastery, Strategy, and Human Nature,” knowing where to start reading is daunting. Believe me, I’ve tried to read other books by Greene over the years. But this time the author has made it easier. His latest book, “The Daily Laws,” distills the lessons from all his books into 366 bite-size meditations.
There are twelve chapters in the book, one for each month of the year. Every three months has a theme, and each month is subthemed. Greene parses out these subthemes into daily lessons. These short meditations are gleaned from his books, talks, and podcasts and include information on where to learn more about each topic.
You might be asking why you or I should read “The Daily Laws.” First, this book is for people interested in self-improvement. Second, it’s for readers who want to understand personal relationships and society in general on a more advanced level. And lastly, this book is written for anyone who wants to recognize and reconcile toxic patterns in their life.
It should also be noted that reading “The Daily Laws” can be whatever you want it to be. You can start on Jan. 1 or tomorrow. You can skip around or read it straight through in a week. You can read it daily for the meditation, or you can choose to read the daily passage and then immerse yourself in the corresponding text to learn more. It’s a personal, low-pressure book.
My intention is to read the daily meditations and delve deeper into the subjects. But if life gets in the way or I get mesmerized by a new series on Netflix, I won’t feel bad by just doing the minimum. This book gives me the chance to keep my New Year’s resolution to read more, and the opportunity to learn a little more about myself.
About the reviewer
Juniper Dobson is Johnson City Public Library’s Cataloging Librarian. She loves to catalog nonfiction and appreciates beautifully illustrated children’s books. She believes the greatest perk of being a cataloging librarian is the abundant quotes and book curses she gets to collect (hence the 5,000+ pictures on her phone). When she isn’t cataloging, Juniper loves to travel to places she’s never been, check out new restaurants, and spend a huge amount of time pondering questions that have no answers.