Rocky Mount State Historic Site will hold its annual Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival this weekend.
What ...
“Woolly Days” features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century and other spring activities on a frontier farm.
The “Garden Arts Festival” will be a celebration of all things gardening, from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener, to food and informative talks and tours.
When ...
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where ...
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.
Cost ...
Single-day admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $8 for children ages 6 through 13. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free.
Parking and access to all Woolly Days & Garden Arts Festival activities are included in the admission price. On Rocky Mount’s website, you can also get a discount on a two-day weekend pass. Buy tickets now at www.rockymountmuseum.com
More about Rocky Mount and Woolly Days ...
Woolly Days is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spring activities of the early settlers of Tennessee. Visitors can get a close look at the sheep, feel their wool and learn how it would be made into clothing.
Visitors can wash the freshly-sheared wool, use wool cards to straighten the fibers, and see how it is spun into yarn and woven into cloth. Visitors will also see baby lambs, historical reenactors, local vendors and shops, blacksmith forging, sheep wool processing, a historical church service, and children’s activities.
Rocky Mount will host tours of the historic homestead and museum during the event. Visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds, or stop by one of the food trucks set up throughout the day.
This event provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about a place that predates America as we know it and dates back to the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount is the site of the first capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792), and springtime is a great time to visit.
Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.
Find Rocky Mount State Historic Site on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.