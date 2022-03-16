If you’re looking for some books that will captivate your child’s attention, the children’s staff at the Johnson City Public Library offer these mini book reviews for your consideration.
“Lost in the Museum: A Seek-and-Find Adventure in the Met” written by Will Mabbitt, illustrated by Aaron Cushley
“Lost in the Museum” is an extraordinary effort to transport young readers directly into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Author Will Mabbitt and illustrator Aaron Cushley capture the full Met experience in less than 100 pages.
Readers follow the protagonist Stevie through galleries, helping her find the way out of the museum by spotting clues and pieces of art. Cushley’s illustrations are charming and entice readers to meander through the galleries. The book also features real images and information about the Met’s collections. Kids can spend hours exploring the galleries discovering some of the greatest art collections in the world.
“We Are Still Here!: Native American Truths Everyone Should Know” written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Frané Lessac
“We Are Still Here!” is a kid-friendly nonfiction book written by Traci Sorell and illustrated by Frané Lessac. It frames crucial Native history in colorful and concise text. The book is written as if presented by students on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and it succinctly discusses Indigenous relocation, assimilation and everything in between.
“We Are Still Here!” is honest without being didactic or forceful. Sorell and Lessac touch on sensitive topics but conclude each section with a hopeful, “We are still here!” The book also includes a timeline of post-treaty events between Native Nations and the U.S. government. The book is a bright, bold and affirming look at Native American history.
“It’s OK, Slow Lizard” written by Yeorim Yoon, illustrated by Jian Kim
“It’s OK, Slow Lizard” is a Korean book written by Yeorim Yoon and illustrated by Jian Kim. It is a sweet, gentle story about Slow Lizard and his forest friends.
Slow Lizard lives a laid-back life, taking things as they come and encouraging other creatures to enjoy the little things. He quells Elephant’s anger and frustration with a mindful distraction and helps Rabbit understand that her worth is not tied to winning. However, Slow Lizard isn’t the only one who can impart wisdom. His friends have strengths of their own that he can appreciate, such as Bird’s tendency to plan for emergencies. The lesson of the story is that we can all learn from each other and enjoy a relaxed existence together.
“Pando: A Living Wonder of Trees” written by Kate Allen Fox, illustrated by Turine Viet-tu Tran
“Pando: A Living Wonder of Trees” by author Kate Allen Fox and illustrator Turine Viet-tu Tran features spare, poetic text and gorgeous illustrations. The book is a quiet homage to one of the largest living things on the planet. What appears to be a lovely forest of quaking aspens in Utah is actually a single organism that expands from one giant interconnected root system. The book includes small asides with facts about Pando and its ecosystem. Photos of the real Pando, a glossary of terms and a list of other resources round out this visually satisfying nonfiction picture book that will appeal to all ages. After reading this book, you’ll want to visit Pando for yourself!