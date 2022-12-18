TeensInCrisis_Logo for WEB

Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen’s actual names.

In some teens’ cases, their personal struggles drove them to dark places. Everyone who I talked to had either struggled with self-harm or suicidal thoughts or knew someone who had. Here are some of their words on the subject:

