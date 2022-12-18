Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen’s actual names.
In some teens’ cases, their personal struggles drove them to dark places. Everyone who I talked to had either struggled with self-harm or suicidal thoughts or knew someone who had. Here are some of their words on the subject:
“I have had suicidal thoughts, but I never actually did anything. I just thought about it, you know? How would people react if I were gone?”
“I’ve definitely had moments where I thought, ‘What if I didn’t have to do this anymore?”
“I used to scratch at my arm to self harm, but I’ve been clean of that ever since I got out of the hospital. I still struggle with skin picking, but I’m working with my therapist and people around me to help me through that.”
“I know people who struggle with self harm. I don’t know how to help them and that hurts.”
“I don’t want to say the wrong thing; what if I make it worse?”
“There was an adult in my life who committed suicide. And I know they were driven to it, but at the time it felt almost selfish. We were all just left here. You couldn’t have talked to someone? It sounds so terrible to say.”
Breaking the Stigma
All the teens I talked to faced similar situations at home. Jane sums it up, saying, “My parents are very iffy about mental health; sometimes it’s hard for them to understand that my small problems are still important compared to other people’s big ones.”
Erica gives a specific example. “I once told my mom that I was depressed,” she says, “but she was just really doubtful about the whole thing. It really invalidated what I was going through.”
Josh’s experiences parallel those of Erica. “There was a period where I would try to tell them about stuff, but they shunned it, they didn’t accept it,” he tells me.
John addresses the issue broadly. “There is a large stigma around a lot of mental health related things,” he tells me. “People don’t want to see the ugly side of it, the non-romanticized version. People don’t know how to respond when someone mentions self harm when they haven’t ever done it themself.”
That’s why stories like these are important. They’re ugly, non-romanticized, and real. They’re the voices of people you know, people you pass in the hallways at school, people who work at the grocery down the street.
I’d like to thank all the teens who contributed to this series for sharing these moments and emotions. The rawness in the deeply personal conversations of this series is something that breaks barriers and builds bridges. “Talking seriously about a topic like this is hard,” Alex says, “but it’s necessary. It brings us closer together and creates belonging. It gives us hope.”