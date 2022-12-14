Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names. Sophia’s interviews will be published in five parts, beginning today.
Mental health. To John, it’s the way someone perceives the world. It reminds him of colors tied to emotions; sadness as gray and anger as blue.
Noah takes a more clinical approach to his definition; it’s psychological and emotional thoughts, he tells me.
Jane uses more general terms. “It’s a sense of well-being in one’s life. You like who you are, or at least who you are trying to be.”
When I ask Josh to define mental health, he ponders the question for a bit. “There’s no correct way to be absolutely mentally healthy, like you could physically,” he starts. “But, in general, it’s accepting who you are and then being okay with it.”
Everyone defines mental health a bit differently, but themes of acceptance and balance are common when we think of “good” mental health. And yet, as a society, we are collectively finding these things often lacking in the everyday lives of teens.
The ongoing teen mental health crisis makes it all the more important for us to hear real voices, read true stories and speak out about our struggles.
High schoolers are far too familiar with the layers of stress that pile up throughout the year. Josh compares his stress to an onion. “There are surface level stressors, and then there are ones that are so far inside, you don’t realize they’re stressors until you’re crying in the shower at 4 a.m.”
It might seem like a far-fetched metaphor, but the sentiment is common. “I definitely feel layers upon layers of academic and social stress accumulating throughout the day,” says Alex. “There’s just not ever a time to release it.”
Coming tomorrow: School is a big cause of stress among teens.