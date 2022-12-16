Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names.
Throughout my discussions with students who concern themselves deeply with academics, there is a looming character in the room: college applications.
The commonly accepted message is that to apply for a selective school, students must demonstrate their passion for a specific subject. A spike, so to say, that their academics and extracurriculars point to.
“I’m definitely pressured to choose a career path earlier on. There’s the college app thing; everything you do needs to contribute to your spike,” said Mia. “I want to be able to explore and take various classes to see what’s right for me, but I also feel this pressure to decide, now.”
Acceptance
Next, the conversation often turns to social stressors. For most of the teens I talked to, their mental health is deeply shaped by identity and a struggle for acceptance. John speaks about his experiences as a transgender man.
“Being trans has definitely given me my fair share of breakdowns, but I would not be the person I am if I weren’t [out]. In the past, I was ignorantly homophobic, but realizing I was trans and bringing myself into those communities has helped me overcome most, if not all, of that internalized homophobia.”
While John tells me that he’s mostly found self-acceptance, Josh’s experiences with his sexuality are nowhere near resolved.
“My parents come from a very old identity with old beliefs and conservative values. Culturally, I have to care because I will get called out and embarrassed if I don’t. I feel like my parents are embarrassed of who I am, but I’m terrified of being an outcast. I don’t want to cut myself off, but I’m afraid that it will happen.”
Erica provides another nuance. “My direct family is very accepting,” she says, “but I was raised in a very religious culture in the church. The thought of being gay, well, there were certain friends I was afraid to come out to.”