Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names.
What are your stressors? I ask this question in all my interviews, knowing already that the list will be long.
Expectations, and more expectations. Keeping grades up, getting into college, fear of losing sports matches. Impulsivity. Choosing a career path early on, lack of motivation, parents. Social anxiety, ADHD, depression. Body, acne, clothes. insecurity, personality. Loneliness.
“Life, just all of it,” says Jack.
The list trails on and on. It’s an unmanageable torrent of things, big and small, emotions and stimuli, situations and people.
Erica helps me break it down.
“First,” she says, “It’s academics. I feel like I need to be everything all the time. Being smart is half my identity, so if I’m not smart and not good at academics then who am I? I just have to be the best. I get a C on one test, and I feel like a worthless human being.”
Josh, sitting beside her, concurs. “Honestly, the necessity to perform isn’t futuristic, it’s just personal comfort at this point. I feel weird and awful if I don’t do good.”
For Erica and Josh, it’s mostly internal. But parents are also a big influence in terms of expectations for success. “My parents are immigrants from a poor country, so they understandably have very high expectations in all aspects of my life, especially my career path,” Lexi says.
Alex has a similar experience. “The pressure from my parents to be perfect all the time can be too much to handle. I’m constantly compared to other kids, to other success stories. It hurts.”
And yet, these same teens don’t dislike learning. “I’ve always found interest in everything,” Sam says, throwing up his hands. “I truly like learning. I”m just stifled by the structure.”
Sam isn’t the only one. Classmate after classmate I talk to express the same desire to learn, but many struggle with motivation and passion.
“As high school progresses, I’m finding it harder to love learning. Last year I was so engaged, but now I’m just burnt out a lot,” Emma tells me.