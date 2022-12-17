Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen’s actual names.
All the teens I talked to were deeply affected in one way or another by the pandemic. What surprised me was the degree of nuance they were able to find in their experiences. The bad was patently obvious.
“Many of us were away from our peers and support groups. If someone’s home life wasn’t great, the pandemic probably sucked,” Jane tells me.
“I felt lonely constantly,” says Mia, “I developed social anxiety.”
Erica brings another perspective. “I felt OK at the time but in retrospect I was not doing great. I ended up with depression in the long run.”
John talks about the long-term consequences of isolation. “I know there’s experiences that I didn’t have. You see these people who are doing the most with their life now, and you think ‘that could have, should have been me.’”
Alex expresses a similar sentiment. “I definitely feel that I missed out on the high school experience,” he says. “I started everything so late, and now I’m not ready to be done.”
And yet, despite the grimness of the time, there was a common theme of positivity. “We had a lot of time to self-reflect, and we all changed as people,” Emma tells me.
“It gave me time to be true to myself,” says John. “I came out as a trans man near the beginning and not many people had to see my awkward phases.”
“I was anxious and depressed, yes, but I was also discovering new hobbies and amazing new communities online. It was rough, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Alex says.
Social Media (The good and the bad)
Likewise, these teens brought a diverse array of views about social media to the table. Many were quick to point out the positives.
“The side of TikTok I’m on, nobody is trying to make you feel bad. It’s people telling stories and connecting,” says Mia.
“Honestly, social media has had a mainly positive impact on my mental health,” says John. “It’s helped me find people who struggle with the same things I do, and I post pictures of my art.”
Others had largely negative experiences. “The internet is basically throwing people’s perfect lives at you and sometimes you feel like yours isn’t enough,” says Jane.
“I saw these influencers, these beautiful skinny people, and I thought, ‘I need to be them’, so I stopped eating. I lost 20 pounds in a year,” says Josh.
“There is a direct correlation between me getting TikTok and me feeling depressed. Generally, our generation as a whole doesn’t have as good mental health as older generations, and there has to be a reason for that,” Erica tells me.
Coming tomorrow: Thoughts of suicide and self-harm