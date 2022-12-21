Dear Dr. Diana: Every Christmas, my extended family gathers together for several days. There will be lot of fun, but the part that I dread is the part where someone brings up politics, religion, or too personal questions. My family is very loving, but we don’t always see eye to eye on these issues ... what can I do to reduce the frustration and the fights that come from tricky conversations?
Sincerely,
Frustrated by Family Fights
Dear Frustrated by Family Fights,
You are not alone. It’s great you’re thinking about this proactively. Preparation is key.
Before you gather: Prepare your heart and mind. Reflect on your core values and qualities that you hope to embody while spending time with family. Reflect on what you need to feel grounded as you approach family time and be intentional to take care of your needs before showing up amidst the festivities.
It can also help to think about your boundaries ahead of time — what are you willing to talk about and what would you like to set boundaries around? Think about the words you’ll use to set those boundaries. A simple technique can be to 1. Affirm or express gratitude for their interest, 2. Set a boundary, and 3. Gently change the topic. For example, if you don’t want to talk about your love life, you might prepare yourself for the likely question “Have you found someone special yet?” by responding with, “Thanks for showing interest in my life. I’d prefer not to talk about my dating life, though I’ll keep you posted when there’s news to share. Actually, I’ve been working on something really cool at work…would you like to hear about it?”
Another way to prepare is to think about how you can be intentional to guide conversations and activities. If you know that each year the heated conversations happen around the dinner table, consider asking folks if they’d be willing to try something new … guided conversation. You could ask one question and have everyone answer or have different questions on pieces of paper and folks take turn picking a question and answering it. Example questions include:
• What are you grateful for?
• What’s a fond holiday memory you have from childhood?
• What is a tradition that feels important to you and your family around the holiday season?
• What’s something that you’re looking forward to in the new year?
You can also help reduce the risk of charged conversations by planning fun activities: games, movies, crafts, field trips, etc. One of my favorite family games is “Celebrity,” (Google the rules). It’s free, fun, and leads to lots of laughs.
Finally, before you go, lower your expectations. No holiday gathering is going to change anyone’s political beliefs or religious beliefs. The goal should not be to change minds, but rather to find common ground and find ways to spend time together that promote connection.
While you gather: Before you walk in the door, take a deep breath, remind yourself of your values, and set the intention to be calm, curious, and compassionate. Bonus points if you say a prayer or move through a guided meditation to promote good will and compassion.
Use your intentional conversation starters and fun list of activities (see above) to help fill the time with intentional activities to promote connection. Take breaks when needed, honor your boundaries. It’s fine to go for a walk, find a quiet corner, or step outside to phone a supportive friend.
If you do find yourself leaning into hard conversations, remember that (a) being well-liked and (b) being able to make our own choices are universal needs that we all hold. Nobody likes to be told what to think or to be told that their beliefs/opinions are wrong. This will only activate defensiveness. The true key to hard conversations is to truly listen. To have a genuine desire to understand the other’s perspective. Try to actively listen and use simple reflections to show you’re present (no worries if you need to google “How to actively listen” before you go … it’s a skill that can be developed). Try to listen for common ground — for shared needs (such as our need for safety, or our need to be liked) or shared values (such as a value for freedom). If you want others to listen to you, you must be willing to listen to them. When you speak, try to use stories and anecdotes to share your point of view rather than sweeping statements like “All people should…” or “It’s NEVER OK to…” And remember that it’s never too late to set a boundary. If you find that things are getting heated and it’s hard to stay calm, curious, and compassionate, find a way to hit pause. You might say, “I’m noticing that I’m starting to feel frustrated and am responding to defend rather than listen. I’d like to take a break from this conversation. I’d love to go outside and get some fresh air ...want to join?” or “I’d prefer not to talk about politics anymore … I’m feeling a bit frustrated and want my limited time with you to be spent bringing us closer together. I’d really like to hear more about how life has been going for you at school/work/etc.”
Finally, pay attention to your control pie. I made this up, so no worries if you don’t know what this is. Imagine that the situation/moment/problem is a pie chart. Identify what pieces of the pie you have control over (e.g., what you say, what boundaries you set, how long you stay in a conversation) and which pieces you don’t have control over (e.g., what others say/think/feel, how others respond). Lean into the pieces that you do have control over with intention.
After the gathering: Practice self-reflection and self-care. Ask yourself, “How did that go? What would I like to do differently next time? What do I need to recharge?” And then give yourself permission to take care of yourself in a way that helps you recharge.
You’ve got this. Take care!
Send your advice questions to Dr. Morelen at dmorelen@johnsoncitypress.com. Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.