Q: “My 20 year old sister is pregnant and just had a shotgun wedding to marry a man 20 years her senior. How do I maintain a relationship with her without making it seem as though I don’t trust her decision…even though I think she has made a series of rash decisions.” — Senior sibling seeking solace
Dear Senior sibling seeking solace,
The very fact that you’re asking the question shows that you love and care for your sister. Behind the confusion on how to best proceed, I hear worry. I also imagine there might be some disappointment or sense of loss that your sister’s life is not going how you thought it would (or perhaps how you thought it should) go. When we love folks we have the most to lose. We worry because we care.
So, Senior sibling seeking solace, hold in mind that behind the challenging situation is a relationship rooted in the intention to love and be loved.
To support you as you support your sister, I turn to the wise teachings of Thich Nhat Hanh, “Understanding is love’s other name. If you don’t understand, you can’t love.”
Perhaps the greatest gift we can give to those who we love is not to fix, but to understand. To understand their thoughts, feelings, hopes, and fears. To understand that we’re all doing the best we can with what we’ve been given in that particular moment in time. Most of us who are “older and wiser” want to save the youth from the pain and suffering that we’ve faced. We want them to learn from our experience, our hindsight, and our perspective. And yet, that very desire is a wish to speed up time to skip the process that is necessary for true growth and learning to take place.
I wonder what she would say if you asked her, with sincere curiosity, to share her thoughts and feelings, hopes and fears about this particular chapter in her life. I wonder what values she holds near and dear and what kind of mama she wants to be. I wonder what kind of co-parent she is hoping to have. I wonder what a “supportive sibling” looks like to her in this age and stage. I wonder how you can find ways to share your heartfelt thoughts and feelings and concerns with her from a place of compassion rather than judgment. I wonder what it would look like for you to hold a dialectical (dialectical meaning two truths that seem contradictory but can really co-exist) stance of accepting her completely where she is and how she is and also hoping that she will grow, learn, and change.
I wonder what it would be like to sit beside her, turn the judgment of “rash” into the feeling of “concerned and confused,” and to let her know that you want to better understand. You want to understand how she is feeling. You want to understand how to best support her. I wonder what she will learn about herself, about relationships, about love, and about life if you can show her through your words and deeds that loving and living isn’t about getting it right the first time. It’s a willingness to keep trying and learning how to be our best selves in this one precious life that we’re given. To try is to branch out, to explore.
To do that, we need strong roots. We need a safe haven to return to when we branch out too far and it gets scary or we get hurt. We build those roots in the context of healthy relationships with others and with ourselves.
Therefore, Senior sibling seeking solace, I will offer that you have all that you need within you to maintain and sustain connection with your sister through this chapter. You love and care. Nurture her roots through compassion and help her branch out through curiosity.
To understand and be understood, those are among life’s greatest gifts, and every interaction is an opportunity to exchange them. -Maria Popova
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.