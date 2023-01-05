Dear Dr. Diana: The holidays are over and I don’t feel like doing much at all. I go back to school soon and can’t find motivation to prepare in the ways that I should. When everyone else is going to the gym and trying to eat healthier, I just want to eat junk food and drink beer. I feel tired even when I don’t have a good reason to feel tired. I know I should feel motivated, but I just feel down…and then I feel guilty for feeling down.Please help, Gloomy Guy
Dear Gloomy Guy,
Sorry to hear it. You’re not alone in those feelings. This time of year brings out a lot of feeling “blue and blah.” I encourage you to stop “shoulding” yourself (aka speaking in “I should” language). Rather notice, name, and accept what you’re feeling in this moment. Just because you notice, name, and accept a feeling doesn’t mean you have to like it or that you won’t work to change it. When you aren’t feeling well, physically and/or mentally, self-compassion is a critical ingredient for healing.
You’re describing some of the symptoms of depression (low mood, low motivation, guilt, changes to sleep, changes to appetite). To be clear, I am not saying that you have depression, I’m just offering a potential name for what you’re going through. I encourage you to chat with your healthcare provider about these feelings, sooner than later. Of note, there is a specific type of depression, called seasonal affective disorder (or SAD, for short) that is when depressed mood heightens during a specific season (and for about 90% of individuals with SAD, those seasons are fall and winter).
There are numerous explanations for why folks are more prone to depression during the winter including reduction in sunlight exposure and changes in circadian (sleep) rhythms. Studies have also shown that SAD is associated with serotonin (a neurotransmitter in our brains that helps regulate mood), melatonin (a hormone that helps regulate sleep), and Vitamin D (a nutrient that we get through diet and exposure to sunlight). About one out of three of every 100 adults will experience SAD in their lifetime, and these rates are much higher for folks who have a past or present diagnosis of depression (10-20%) or (~25%) bipolar disorder. Some of the experiences you’re describing (e.g., craving carbs, wanting to sleep more) are common experiences for individuals with SAD.
There is hope and there is help for you or anyone else who may be experiencing seasonal depression. Again, please talk to a healthcare provider about your symptoms. In terms of treatment, the National Institute of Mental Health (nimh.nih.gov) recommends four types of treatment: light therapy, psychotherapy, antidepressants, and/or Vitamin D. I’ll leave the antidepressant and vitamin D conversation for you to have with your healthcare provider . Remember, if you’re not feeling motivated to go into the office, a lot of clinics are offering telehealth these days.
Regarding light therapy, I’ll admit, I have my light box going as I write this article. I’ve suffered from depression on and off over the years (mostly during pregnancy and postpartum and during winter). Light therapy involves sitting in front of a light box (a small box of very bright lights, much brighter than ordinary indoor lights) for about 30-45 minutes a day. This can help make up for the lack of natural sunshine that we experience during the darker months. Of note, though you can buy a light box online, you should still consult with your healthcare provider as they aren’t right for everyone, especially folks who have certain eye diseases or are taking medications that make them more sensitive to sunlight.
Regarding psychotherapy, this is my jam (because it’s literally my day job). Psychotherapy means talk therapy and is a treatment to help with troubling emotions, thoughts, and/or behaviors. Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) is probably the most well-known form of psychotherapy and it has a strong evidence base for helping with depression, anxiety, and other forms of mental health struggles. CBT emphasizes changing your thoughts (cognitions) and/or behaviors (actions) in order to change how you feel (check out abct.org for more information). A CBT-based therapist will likely help you identify unhelpful patterns of thinking (e.g., “I’m a bad person because I don’t feel motivated to work out”) that lead to distressing emotions (e.g., guilt, sadness, hopelessness), that lead to unhelpful behaviors (e.g., drinking more, sleeping more, exercising less) and that all influence each other in a self-perpetuating downward spiral toward more depressed mood. A CBT therapist will help you identify helpful cognitive (thinking) strategies and helpful behavioral activation strategies (aka engaging in behaviors that help promote positive mood and reduce negative mood).
Another treatment that has a strong evidence base for depression is called Acceptance and Commitment therapy (ACT). ACT is mindfulness-based behavioral therapy that helps individuals become more engaged with the present moment and move toward values-driven actions (check out Psychology Today’s article on ACT for more information). An ACT-based therapist will likely help you identify your personal values and ways in which your behaviors move you closer to (or farther from) your values, learn to notice your thoughts and feelings without avoiding them or judging them, and learning to accept a full range of emotions rather than trying to avoid or deny those feelings.
If you’re not sure how to find a therapist, here are a few tips: 1. Reach out to your insurance company if you have insurance to see who is covered, 2. Ask your PCP, family, or friends for recommendations (more people have tried therapy than you would know), 3. If you do not have insurance, consider reaching out to your local community mental health agency (in our region, that’s Frontier Mental Health). Our region also has the Behavioral Health and Wellness Clinic, a doctoral level training clinic at ETSU that offers evidence-based mental health treatments at a sliding scale fee based on income. Finally, we just got a national hotline for mental health that is a confidential and free information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders [1-800-662-HELP (4357)]. And if you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 to reach the free and confidential suicide prevention hotline.
In sum, you’re not alone. Be kind to yourself. Soak up the sun when it shines and take good care of yourself when it doesn’t. There is help and there is hope. Be well.
Send your advice questions to Dr. Morelen at dmorelen@johnsoncitypress.com. Dr. Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.